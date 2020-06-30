SSLC Result 2020: Kerala Board Announced Class 10 Results at keralaresults.nic.in

SSLC Result 2020 | Kerala Education Minister C Raveendranath announced Kerala SSLC Result 2020 through a press conference. Kerala 10th Result was earlier expected to be announced by 11am, however, it got delayed. SSLC Result are available for students, teachers and parents on Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan's official website at keralapareekshabhavan.in and also at keralaresults.nic.in.

Over 4 lakh students who had appeared for the SSLC exam 2020 are advised to keep their admit cards handy as the result will be declared anytime soon. In case, you have lost or misplaced your admit card, download it quickly from the official website at keralapareekshabhavan.in.

Kerala Class 10 board exams were earlier scheduled to be conducted from March 10-26. However, the board cancelled three papers - physics, chemistry and mathematics - due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Later, these pending papers were conducted in the month of May.

In order to pass the SSLC board exams, a student needs to score 35 per cent marks out of 100 in each subject. It is to be noted that for subjects having different papers for practical and theory, students need to clear both papers separately.

According to reports, Kerala SSLC result will be based on nine point grading system and no marks will be mentioned in the school leaving certificates. In case if a candidate needs marks for admission for higher education, then he/she needs to contact Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan. The grading is done in a 9 point scale: A+, A, B+, B, C+, C, D+, D, E. Students who get grade D or below have to appear again for compartment exam, known as 'Save A Year' exam in Kerala.

Here's how to check Kerala SSLC 2020 result online

Step 1: Visit Kerala board's official website at keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Enter details such as roll number and date of birth to log in for SSLC result

Step 3: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download the result copy for future reference

Check Kerala Board Exam Results via 'Saphalam' App

Students can also check their Kerala SSLC results through an official mobile app named ‘Saphalam’ which can be downloaded easily from Google Playstore.