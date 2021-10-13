SSLC Student Who Attempted Suicide for not Being Allowed to Take Boards, Tops Supplementary Exams

Greeshma Nayak, was shocked to see that her name was missing from the candidates’ list for SSLC exams in July. Out of despair she attempted to kill herself but was saved on time. Then education minister S Suresh Kumar visited her at her home in Koratagere, Tumkur and assured her to get an opportunity to write board exams as a ‘fresher’ in supplementary.

A student of Alva’s English Medium High School, Moodbidri, Dakshina Kannada, Greeshma was studious in academics. Due to the pandemic, she returned home when she was in class 9. Later the education department promoted all students to class 10 and Greeshma also moved on to the next class.

But there was a pending fee that played the villain in her case, explains Narasimha Murthy B R, Greeshma’s father. Speaking to News18 Murthy said, “There was Rs 70,000 fee pending from 9th standard that we had to pay. Since the classes stopped midway and there were no exams, we didn’t think of it. And when asked about the next class, the school administration said we should clear the previous due and also pay the fee of Class 10 which was around Rs 1 lakh rupees. They told us to settle all the amount in a single instalment".

“Due to the pandemic, I couldn’t pay any of it. We were having a hard time at home. Not knowing that the school hadn’t given Greeshma’s name for SSLC exam registration we enquired about hall ticket. That’s when we got to know that the school dropped her name because we were unable to pay the said fee,” he said.

With intervention by then education minister Suresh Kumar S, the school registered her name with the board for supplementary exams. She was considered a fresher and scored 599 out of 625. “I was expecting more. But, the stress level was very high and I missed a few answers. However, I am happy to have scored well. I want to take up science in PUC and appear for NEET thereafter” said Greeshma.

All this while she didn’t get to attend any online class since the admission wasn’t done. Her elder sister who is a student of Bachelor of Science (Agriculture) taught Greeshma for the last three months. She borrowed textbooks from her seniors and studied hard with lots of help from her sister. All this paid off when the results came out.

Ex-minister Suresh Kumar S, who played a key role in getting the girl another chance to keep pace with her class, congratulated her and expressed happiness with her score. ‘I feel very relieved that the girl worked hard and won’, he said in a message on social media.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.