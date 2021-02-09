SSLR Karnataka Land Surveyor Exam Answer Key Released at landrecords.karnataka.gov.in; Direct Link Here

The Survey Settlement and Land Records (SSLR) Karnataka has uploaded the answer key for the exam for the post of Land Surveyor at www.landrecords.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the Karnataka Land Surveyor written exam 2021 answer key as per their answer code and calculate the probable score. The department has also provided the candidates an opportunity to challenge the answer key along with a supporting document. The objection window for Karnataka SSLR answer key 2021 will be available till February 10.

Once the objection window will be closed, any further requests/queries will not be entertained in this regard.

How to check Karnataka SSLR recruitment 2021 answer key:

Step 1. Visit the official website of SSLR, Karnataka at landrecords.karnataka.gov.inStep 2. Click on the link for Karnataka SSLR land surveyor answer key 2021Step 3. Key in your Application number and date of birthStep 4. Karnataka Land Surveyor answer key 2021 will be displayedStep 5. Check the answer key and match with your answers

Direct link to check Karnataka Land Surveyor answer key 2021Applicant Login

Steps to raise objection within the answer key:

Step 1. Once the candidate log in using their application number and date of birth, he/she should go for objection form tab

Step 2. Select the subject name from the dropdown menu and choose the Question ID in the objection form

Step 3. Fill the objection form and upload the valid documents in support of your objection

Step 4. Click on submit.

Candidates must note that once the objection form is submitted, no further change or modification can be made. The SSLR, Karnataka will release the Land Surveyor result after considering all the objections and challenges made in the provisional answer key.

SSLR Karnataka Land surveyor written exam was held on February 1 and 2 at various centres across the state. The recruitment drive is conducted to fill 2072 vacancies in the State Revenue Department.