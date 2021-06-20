SSPU Admissions 2021: Pune University Application Form Released

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has begun the application process for admission to its various undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and diploma courses for the academic year 2021-22. Candidates can apply for the exam at the official website of SPPU up till July 4. Candidates can also submit the form with a late fee up till July 10.

The university will conduct an one-hour Online Entrance Exam (OEE) for admission to its UG and PG programmes. The detailed schedule of the date and time of each exam will be announced by the institute in due course of time. It will also release the syllabus of the entrance exam on the website of the university.

For the admissions, candidates have to pay online an application fee of Rs 500 (General category) or Rs 350 (Reserved categories). The late fee for submission of application post-July 4 and till July 10 is Rs 750, as per the official website of SPPU.

SPPU Admission 2021: How to apply?

Step 1. Visit official website of SPPU

Step 2. Go to ‘Registration’ tab and create a new account

Step 3. Login at the portal and apply for the preferred course

Step 4. Upload documents, pay fee and submit application form

Step 5. Download form and take a printout for further reference

Along with the application form, candidates will have to upload photocopies of the statement of marks of their last qualifying exam, caste certificate for reserved category candidates and photocopy of medical certificate for persons with disability. Candidates can download the admit card five days before the online exams begin.

According to an official notification by SPPU, the online entrance exam will be of 100 marks, divided into two sections - 20 marks on general knowledge/logical reasoning/comprehension and 80 marks on subject specific questions. Negative marking is applicable for the exams - one-third of the marks in each question will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here