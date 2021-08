St Joseph School in Mumbai has been sealed after 22 people including students tested positive. Out of the 22, four are below 12 years while 12 are between 12 to 18 years of age. The remaining six are above 18 years. A total of 95 people were tested for Covid-19 from the boarding school. The children below 12 years have been shifted to Nair hospital for pediatric care.

