St Stephen's College Begins Admission Process. Know Details

Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College has started its admission process for various undergraduate courses on Thursday. Interested candidates can apply for admission by filling the application form available on the college’s admission portal – https://ugadm.ststephens.edu/. All those seeking admission to the country’s premier college can apply by August 31. The aspirants have been asked to first register on the DU portal and then fill the separate application form for Stephen’s. The college in DU’s North Campus offers 10 undergraduate courses.

On the lines of last year’s admission process, the college will reportedly not be holding entrance tests due to COVID-19. The interviews will be held online, says the prospectus.

Though St Stephen’s college functions under DU, it has a separate application form and application process since it is a Christian minority college. While UG admissions to various colleges of DU are based on cut-offs, St Stephen’s conducts admissions in a different manner.

The college releases separate cut-offs with 85 percent weightage. The remaining 15 percent weightage is given to online interviews. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the 15 percent weightage was split between the written test and interview.

The college in its prospectus has said that it won’t be conducting sports trials for admissions under the ‘Sports Category’ this year. Students will have to upload their sports certificates while applying for admission.

St Stephen’s has reserved 50 percent of the seats for Christian candidates. The college has said that cut-offs and interview dates for all courses will be notified later on the college website.

St. Stephen’s college offers 10 undergraduate programmes these are — BA Economics, BA English, BA History, BA Philosophy, BA Sanskrit, BSc Mathematics, BSc Chemistry, Includes BSc Physics, BSc Physical Science, and BA Program.

For any assistance regarding the admission process, students can contact the college on +91-11-27666204 and +91-93192430007 from Monday to Friday from 10 am to 5 pm.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here