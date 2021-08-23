St Stephen's College History Professor Dr David Baker Passes Away at the Age of 89

Historian and professor at Delhi University, Dr David Baker passed away on August 23 at the age of 89. He reportedly breathed his last at his accommodation on the college campus. He had joined St Stephen’s College as a history teacher in 1969 and since then, had been a part of the college.

The principal of the institute, John Varghese called Dr Baker’s death the ‘passing away of an icon’. The institute has shared the news through its official Twitter handle. The tweet reads, “The living legend of St Stephen’s passed away last night. RIP Dr David Baker, professor of history, is an institution in his own right. Truly the end of an era.”

He continued living on the campus even after his retirement. Several students and alumni have also mourned the loss of Dr Baker. They expressed their grief on social media.

One of his students recalled spending time with him and tweeted, “The college trips. Times when I bumped into him shopping at Kamla Nagar or times he came home for tea. For me, it’s hard to imagine college life without the presence of Dr Baker. He was a wonderful soul and an icon. Rest In Peace, Sir. Thank you for everything.”

Another student wrote, “A legend. We have lost some part of our past here for those of us who studied there. He was that constant connection with our college days that continued to live on. He was a brilliant teacher even at the age of 70+ when he taught us many years back.”

Dr Baker’s mortal remains were taken to the mortuary at Delhi’s St. Stephen’s Hospital and will be brought to the college chapel on Tuesday morning around 9 am. The body will be then taken to the cemetery where there will be restrictions on the number of attendees due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

