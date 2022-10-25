Britain’s first non-white prime minister, Rishi Sunak “is the first graduate from Stanford Business School to lead a country”, says one of his professor, Jeffrey Pfeffer, who remembers the 42-year-old as a student in his class. Pfeffer teaches Paths to Power class at the varsity, who claims he has a panel on former students who made contributions in political positions.

“I believe he is the first graduate from Stanford Business School to lead a country–but, of course, hopefully not the last as in my Paths to Power class I have a panel on former students who have made contributions in political positions, both elected and appointed. We need people trained in business, economics, and yes, power (Sunak was a student in my class) in leadership positions,” said Pfeffer, in a LinkedIn post.

“Rishi Sunak was a past student in the class. I am hoping that students will learn the lessons in power to help them, as they do in the private sector, rise to positions where they can have the leverage to make a difference in the world. As I write in 7 Rules of Power, if power is to be used for good, good people need to master power skills and knowledge,” the professor added.

Sunak graduated from Stanford in 2006. Congratulating their alumni, the b-school tweeted, “On this historic occasion, Rishi Sunak, MBA ’06, will become the 57th Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. We wish the new Prime Minister, and his wife Akshata Murthy, MBA ’06, the best of luck as they embark on this new chapter.” (sic)

Born in Southampton, England, Sunak’s father was a doctor and his mother ran a pharmacy. Sunak is the son of first generation immigrants from India to the UK. He went to Winchester College, which is one of Britain’s most elite schools, where he was head boy.

Thereafter, he graduated from Oxford, went to Stanford where he was granted a Fulbright Scholarship and earned an MBA degree. He began his career as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs before entering the Parliament in 2015. He became Chancellor of the Exchequer under the Boris Johnson government in 2020 up till 2022.

The 42-year-old won the contest to replace Liz Truss, who was in office for only 44 days. His only remaining opponent, Penny Mordaunt, withdrew from the race, after failing to get 100 votes from Conservative Party lawmakers, which is necessary to enter the PM race. Sunak was backed by more than 190 MPs.

Sunak has become UK’s third prime minister in seven weeks, and the youngest in two centuries. He is the first Hindu person to achieve this feat. He is married to the daughter of Narayana Murthy, the founder of Infosys. Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, have two daughters Anoushka and Krishna.

