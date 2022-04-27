Startup Incubation Programme for School Students, Winners to Receive Seed Funding of Rs 25,000

Clever Harvey has recently launched a summer incubation programme to encourage high school students to begin their entrepreneurial journey from an early age. Under the programme, the organisation will enroll 20 teams to receive one-on-one mentorship and assistance from industry experts.

As many as 20 startups will be eligible to join the incubation programme. Out of the 20, five startups will be selected as winner who will a seed funding of Rs 25000 each. For the summer incubation programme, the application process has already been started. The registration process will remain open till May 15. It is a three-month incubation programme for students between the ages of 14 to 18. Those interested can apply for free.

As a startup selected for the incubation programme, the students will also get a free one year-subscription to website builder Wix and its premium offerings. With over 500 customized website templates to choose from, teenagers will be able to start their website with zero or minimal costs, claims the organisation. “The mentors include Puneet Acharya, founder and CEO Onyomark & Pluto Office Head of Technology Business Incubator, BITS Pilani, Hyderabad Prashant Kumar, and Partha Chakraborty, founder of Tactyq, an enterprise for aspiring entrepreneurs and early-stage founders,” says the organisation. The organisation partnered with DigitalOcean’s startup programme Hatch, Amazon Web Services Activate Programme and professional website builder Wix for the incubation programme. Read| Vacancies 2022: From Amul to AAI and Intelligence Bureau, Jobs to Apply for This Week Speaking about the second edition of its incubation programme, Sriram Subramanian, co-founder & CEO of Clever Harvey said, “We got an extraordinary response from our incubation program last year. We came across such unique talent during the process, which inspired us further to keep going. Our latest program intends to do the same with several new offerings in place. We’re certain that it will get an amazing turnout too.”

