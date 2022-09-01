Startups Can Pitch Their Ideas to Industry Experts at IIIT Delhi's PitchCafe 3.0, Prize Worth Over Rs 5 lakh

The Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Delhi will be conducting PitchCafe 3.0 on Saturday, September 3, which is an annual affair to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship amongst young innovators. The event held at the institute aims to bring the young entrepreneurs closer to fulfilling their entrepreneurial dreams. It acts as a platform to showcase promising ideas and early-stage startups.

During the event, more than 200 teams will compete for a prize pool of over Rs 5,00,000. Ideas and proposals will be screened over three rounds — idea abstraction screening, elevator pitch, and a final pitching round. Out of 200, as many as 64 teams will qualify for the second round and make an elevator pitch. Following this, 16 teams will pitch their ideas to the investors on September 3. The judges of the final round include serial investors and renowned entrepreneurs, all highly respected personalities in their individual domains.

Sandeep Jain, the CEO and Co-founder of Geeks for Geeks, is one of the distinguished speakers among other speakers and investor judges like Dhruv Rana- the incubation head of Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies(SSCBS) , Anshul Rustggi, and Arindham Basu, investors from Basic Roots and Neeraj Gulati- the head of the entrepreneurship board in the Delhi Govt.

“We had the pleasure of having mentors from the Delhi government to judge the entries of round 1. For round 2, we had mentors from a venture capitalist firm-100xVC, which helped us get the top 16 teams for final pitching,” the institute said.

“PitchCafe provides investors with an exciting investment opportunity in early-stage start-ups with immense potential for future growth. For start-ups, it helps narrow down the gap between dreams and their implementation in real-time. Talks, seminars by successful entrepreneurs and renowned experts will help young entrepreneurs to move from proof of concept of ideas to developing prototypes. PitchCafe 3.0 rolls out as a promising event with a day full of freshly brewed ideas, pitching and competitions, discussions, and fun-filled activities at leisure,” IIIT Delhi added.

