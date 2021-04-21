State-wise List of Schools, Universities Shut Due to COVID-19, Reopening Dates

The second wave of Covid-19 has once again brought the country to a halt. Several recruitment exams, as well as entrance exams, have been canceled due to the surge in Covid-19 cases across India. Over a dozen state and educational boards have also postponed the Class 12 board exams till further notice. Many states have also canceled the Class 10 exams. The schools, colleges, and institutes across the country have also been shut.

The states which have temporarily closed the schools include West Bengal, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, and Bihar. States like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Telangana, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh have announced mass promotion up to Classes 9 and 11. They have also postponed the Class 12 board exams without announcing the new schedule.

The online classes will continue even for the new academic sessions which have begun across the country. Here’s the list of states that have shut the schools owing to the spread of Covid-19 and when are they expected to reopen:

