Stay on RRB NTPC CBT 2, Railways Warn Lifetime Ban for Protestors Causing Disruption

Warning the RRB NTPC candidates protesting against the RRB NTPC CBT 1 results, the Indian Railways has issued a warning threatening candidates with a lifetime ban from the recruitment processes under the ministry.

In an official notice, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) said that candidates protesting on railway tracks, disrupting the smooth functioning of trains, and damaging railway property have displayed indiscipline of the highest order. The RRB said that it will hire video specialised agencies to look into the matter. Candidates found involved in the incidents will face to face not only police action but will also be banned from jobs under railways for a lifetime, it said.

Taking note of the matter, the Railway Ministry has put a stay on the NTPC exams. The RRB NTPC CBT 2 which was to begin from February 15 have been deferred till a further decision is arrived at on the CBT 1 results. Further, a committee has been formed to listen to the candidates who cleared or failed. It will give a report to the Ministry.

Candidates have been protesting claiming that there has been a scam in the RRB NTPC recruitment exam. The CBT 1 result was declared after a wait of years. Candidates claim that the cut-off is too high and a single candidate has been selected for multiple roles which limit the scope of other candidates. Job seekers also claim that the recruitment agencies have favoured higher educated candidates even in jobs with lower qualifications. For instance, candidates claim that even for jobs for 10th and 12th pass roles, most of the selected candidates are graduates.

The ongoing protest for the Railway recruitment exam - RRB NTPC - has intensified. What started as an online protest under the hashtag #RRBNTPCScam has now taken an offline turn where candidates have taken to Railway tracks to mark their sit-in protest.

