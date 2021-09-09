StockGro Invites Applications for its Stock Simulation Competition, Winners to get Rs 5 Lakh, Job Offer

StockGro, a social investment platform has invited applications for ASPIRE’21 — a stock market simulation competition for aspiring fund managers, financial analysts, and wealth managers from B-Schools, BBA, and BCom colleges. The event offers a platform for the aspirants to build equity portfolios that will be judged by a panel of judges, the firm said.

The applications are open till September 15. Interested candidates will have to register in teams of two and must belong to the same college. The participating students can be from any specialisation.

The winning team will receive a cash prize of five lakh rupees as well as the opportunity to skip the recruitment queue and receive PPI opportunities to work with some of the most sought-after investment firms in the country. says the firm. This opportunity will be given on the basis of the winning team’s strategic approach, analytical skills, problem-solving skills, implementation in real-time, and the diversity of their equity portfolio.

Teams will be selected under two categories - ‘Eligible Top-40 Institutes’ or ‘Wildcard’ Category. While the former is an invite-only category where the teams will compete within their campus, the latter will be engaged at a college-level competition.

“ASPIRE is a no-charge event that allows students to experience real-time trading and not only upskill themselves but also harbour the potential to shape their career in the investment sector," StockGro said.

Ajay Lakhotia, Founder-StockGro said, “ASPIRE is a platform for some of the brightest managerial talents from the top B-schools of India to demonstrate their capabilities in the competitive field of portfolio management. Our aim, via ASPIRE, is to connect talent with the right opportunity and give way to a fresh wave of the intellectual capability needed to model the future of the investment sector”.

