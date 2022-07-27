CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#SoniaGandhi#IndvsWI#BengalSSCScam
Home » News » education-career » Stories of Mughal Rulers to be Removed from Madhya Pradesh School Curriculum
1-MIN READ

Stories of Mughal Rulers to be Removed from Madhya Pradesh School Curriculum

By: Education and Careers Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 27, 2022, 14:12 IST

Madhya Pradesh, India

Stories of Mughal Rulers to be Removed from Madhya Pradesh School Curriculum (Representational image)

Stories of Mughal Rulers to be Removed from Madhya Pradesh School Curriculum (Representational image)

School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar told that stories of the Mughal Empire and Mughals will soon be removed from the curriculum and will be released by stories that glorify India.

Madhya Pradesh government is planning to remove stories of Mughal rulers from the school curriculum. Chapters about all Mughal rulers including Tipu Sultan, Sirajuddaula, and Akbar will be excluded, according to reports.

School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar told News18 Hindi that stories of the Mughal Empire and Mughals will soon be replaced by the glorious history and glorious traditions of India. The move, claims the minister, is aimed at making students learn about the traditions that make up the celebrated history. “The rule of the Mughal rulers in India has been misrepresented. Now the students will only be taught the honoured history and traditions of India,” he said.

Read | M.K. Stalin Launched a State-wide Joint Program on Inclusive Education in Chennai

On the decision to remove stories of Mughal rulers, government school principals said that the curriculum should be changed as per the needs of the 21st century. Education should give the message of peace in the world and children maintain harmony among themselves. Children should learn how any type of irregularity disturbs the social balance and how much effort is required to keep the society cohesive. Stories of those who tried to preserve the culture and harmony of the society should also be included in the curriculum.

History cannot be denied – Congress

On removal of the Mughal stories from the syllabus, Congress says that BJP’s intention is to create differences between two religions, and two communities. Can we deny the fact that Britishers ruled our country for 350 years? Can we deny the fact that the Mughals attacked India and invaded the country? No doubt we have a very glorious history. They are trying to hide class differences under the guise of hiding the truth. This cannot be considered a big step on the path of progress.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Education and Careers Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More

Tags:
first published:July 27, 2022, 14:12 IST
last updated:July 27, 2022, 14:12 IST