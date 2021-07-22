Story of Anand Vardhan Who failed to Clear UPSC Exam Thrice, And Then Became a Topper

Anand Vardhan, who is an IAS officer now, had failed thrice in the prelims examination of Civil Services. In the fourth attempt, he not only cleared the prelims and main examinations but also bagged AIR 7th rank in the UPSC CSE examination 2016. Anand’s story from failure to becoming an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer is an inspirational one. Anand is a resident of Bihar’s Siwan district.

Anand received his early education in Siwan. He completed his education in engineering from Delhi University (DU). He also got a good job immediately after his graduation. While doing the job, he joined the weekend classes to prepare for the civil services exam.

After initial failure, Anand remained focused to be a civil servant and continue to do the hard work. As a result, in the fourth attempt in 2016, he became one of the toppers of UPSC and makes his family proud. After the 7th rank, he opted for IAS.

Anand considers proper guidance more important than coaching for the preparation of civil services. He feels that coaching is necessary for some and not for others. According to him, it is important to have self-confidence to overcome difficulties in life.

Commenting upon his failures, Anand said that this was a whole journey, and he never viewed it as four different attempts. He said that one should always be ready to learn from the mistakes and grow in the future. Anand said one should do hard work but in an effective manner and in a smart way.

