Strict Dress Code in Place for NTA NEET 2020 Exam, Closed Footwear, Full Sleeves and Jewellery Prohibited

The National Testing Agency will hold the NTA National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2020 on Sunday, September 13. While the numbers of COVID-19 cases in India are on a constant spike, the Union Ministry has decided to go ahead with the plans of conducting the NTA NEET 2020 Entrance Test.

In order to ensure that the candidates and the examination faculty stay safe during the entire duration of the examination, the NTA has released a set of guidelines that has to be followed strictly. The NTA has also issued a dress code that has to be followed by all the candidates.

NTA NEET 2020 Exam Dress Code

1. All the candidates are required to wear slippers and sandals with low heels. Closed footwear, including shoes, are not allowed.

2. Candidates are advised to wear light clothes with half sleeves. Full sleeves T-shirt and garments with large buttons are prohibited.

3. Jewellery is strictly prohibited. However, if it is worn for a religious purpose, it is subject to clearance.

4. Everyone is advised to carry their personal hand-sanitisers (50 ml), along with masks, gloves and face-shields.

5. Watch, mobile phone or any other electronic gadget is not allowed in the examination center.

6. Please carry your own water bottles as the exam centres will not allow dispensers for drinking water.

As the notification further reads, “In case of any deviation required due to unavoidable (medical, etc.) circumstances, specific approval of NTA must be taken before the Admit Cards are issued.”

Students are advised to report early to their centres in order to avoid rush due to mandatory frisking. Each student will be checked with a thermal gun thermometer.

The NTA NEET Exam 2020 will be held between 2 pm and 5 pm. This year, over 15 lakh aspirants will be appearing for the entrance exam to seek admission to undergraduate programmes in medicine and allied fields.