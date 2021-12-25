Student Body Elections Demanded at Varsities in Rajasthan

University students on Friday protested at Shahid Smark, demanding student body elections in varsities across the State. They started marching towards the Civil Lines to lay siege to the chief minister’s residence, forcing police to use mild force against them.

Several students were detained and later released. A delegation of the students later met an official of the CM’s office, who assured them to look into the demands.

“We had been protesting at the main gate of Rajasthan University for the past 40 days over demands for student union elections and free education but we were not heard. Therefore, a protest march was held," student leader Lokendra Singh Raithaliya said.

He said student elections have not taken place for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. “When the Assembly bypolls and other elections can take place, then why the elections of student bodies cannot be held? We have been demanding this for over a month. An official from the CM’s office has assured us to convey our demands to the chief minister," he said.

