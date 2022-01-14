Student Hackathon on Smart, Safe & Sustainable Mobility Launched, Winners to Get upto Rs 10 Lakh

Students interested in solving problems related to sustainable mobility can participate in a national level hackathon and win prizes up to Rs 10 lakh. ARAI-TechNovuus — a forum to exchange ideas about Mobility, Technology, Innovation - has started a hackathon on Thursday called ‘Smart Safe and Sustainable mobility’. The student hackathon was e-inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries, Krishan Pal Gurjar.

The hackathon will host 10 problem statements on the broad theme of smart, safe and sustainable mobility solutions for Aatmanirbhar Bharat. A prize pool of Rs 10 lakh is proposed for the problem statements. Winners would also be considered for further internship or up-levelling through TechNovuus.

During the event, the minister addressed the young participants and said that innovation is an important factor for the development of the country. To find solutions for the problems faced by the county is the way of building the nation. The youth should be motivated for thinking rapidly and innovatively and Hackathon will be helpful for this endeavour, he said.

He further said that the automotive sector has a major contribution in economic devolvement. “However, excess use of fuels, greenhouse effect, pollution, and accidents have created challenges but new innovations will ensure the safe mobility with sustainable progress. The government is also concentrating on these aspects. The hackathon will pave away with the participation of young students," he added.

The opening remarks were delivered by Dr Reji Mathai, director, automotive research association of India (ARAI ). Medha Jambhale, deputy director, ARAI shared the message from Minister of Heavy Industries. Abhay Jere, chief innovation officer at the Ministry of Education, explained the importance of Hackathon and its role in shaping the future of technology in India. He also shared the opportunities India has created with the rest of the nations through the success of hackathons. Ujjwala Karle, Deputy Director, ARAI presented an overview of the student engagement programs held at ARAI.

