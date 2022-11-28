Student Jumps Off Hostel Building Due to Ragging in Assam, CM Assures Strict Action

Assam Police have detained three students following the incident where a student at the Dibrugarh University jumped from the hostel building to escape ragging. The incident occurred on Sunday, at the varsity’s PNGB Hostel.

According to the media reports, the police said that the three detained students had allegedly ragged their junior, a resident of Amguri, who was also staying at PNGB Hostel. The victim jumped from the two-storied hostel building following the ragging. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where he is being treated. The prime accused, however, is still on run.

Reacting to the incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a tweet, said that he has been keeping a close eye on the case and efforts were being made to nab all the accused. The Assam CM also appealed to students to stay away from ragging.

“It has come to notice that a Dibrugarh University student is hurt in an alleged case of ragging. Close watch maintained and follow up action coordinated with district administration. Efforts on to nab the accused, victim being provided medical care. Appeal to students, say NO to Ragging,” he tweeted.

A similar incident came to light when a video of a physical assault on a student by seniors went viral on social media. The incident took place at the ICFAI Business School (IBS), Hyderabad. The video showed the accused pinning the victim to the bed.

One of the accused can be seen attempting to assault him after others held the victims down. They also took the victim’s wallet out of his pocket and seized it. The victim alleged that he had been abused, thrashed, and even sexually assaulted.

Acting on the complaint about the incident, Cyberabad police arrested the students involved in the incident. The accused have been charged with an attempt to murder on the basis of the video. Any student, facing ragging at a higher educational institution, can reach out to the Anti-ragging helpline set up by UGC and file a complaint.

