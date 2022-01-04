Student Organisations of DU Halt Stir Demanding Campus Reopening as Covid Cases Rise in Delhi

The SFI and other student organisations of the Delhi University, which have been protesting for close to two months to reopen the campus, halted their stir on Monday because of rising Covid cases and the restrictions imposed by the city government. The indefinite protest was halted after marking the birth anniversary of social reformer Savitribai Phule.

Addressing the gathering, Aarushi Sharma, the Secretary of the Student Federation of India’s (SFI) Miranda House Unit said, “The DU administration deliberately did not want to reopen the campus even when the COVID-19 situation was better in Delhi." “Whenever the vice-chancellor gave statements to re-open the campus, no interest was seen by the administration afterwards. They are forcing students to be the victim of the digital divide as there is a larger section of students that doesn’t have proper Internet access and gadgets for attending online classes," Sharma said.

“We will keep our fight continue against the DU administration to reopen the campus," she added. A memorandum was also submitted to the vice-chancellor of Delhi University. SFI Delhi State Committee member Anagha Pavithran was part of the five-member delegation that submitted the memorandum.

The SFI demanded that the re-opening of campus should be done on a priority basis when the situation turns favourable. “Alternative measures can be taken by the administrators during the pandemic," it said.

