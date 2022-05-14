Students Alleged Error in 10th Chemistry Exam, CISCE Clarifies

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) semester 2 class 10 chemistry exam was found to be challenging for students. As per some board aspirants, the paper is a bit difficult and a few questions appeared to be incorrect. Question number 2 of the ICSE chemistry paper was found to be incorrect not just by students but by teachers as well, reported a leading news daily.

“The chemistry paper was moderately difficult. The biggest issue that came to the fore was the students felt Q2, ii, b, question was incorrect. The MCQ questions were a bit challenging and for some the written section was easy," Saroj Raman, Principal, The Academy School, Pune had told the leading news daily.

CISCE Secretary Gerry Arathoon has however clarified and that there was no error in the chemistry paper. The council was unable to find any error in the paper, and have not received any complaints, he said.

Palak Aggarwal, who appeared for the class 10 chemistry paper found it difficult and the multiple choice questions (MCQ) found to be challenging. “The paper was not at all easy, especially the MCQ part was found to be difficult. The paper did not follow the pattern of sample paper, and there were out of syllabus questions too," the student said.

The ICSE class 10 chemistry paper was of 40 marks. It was held for a duration of two hours starting from 11 am to 1 pm on May 14. The ICSE exam will conclude on May 20 while ISC will be over on June 6.

Meanwhile, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has collaborated with the CISCE to design curriculum in robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science for schools affiliated to the board. This aim is to reinforce 21st century skills in the students and execute certain aspects of new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, said the board. The IHFC will also revamp the current STEM courses in line with the policy.

