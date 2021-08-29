Students Allegedly Send Vulgar Messages During Online Class, Teacher gets Show Cause Notice

A teacher of a reputed school in Howrah had allegedly received vulgar messages from the students while taking an online class. Following her complaint, the teacher has received a show cause notice.

The teacher alleged that on August 23, as the class 9 examination was going on, some students started sending vulgar messages to each other. Hence, the teacher had asked them to leave the online class. Just after that, the students started sending vulgar messages to the teacher and threatened her with dire consequences, she claimed.

The teacher also claimed that when this entire incident happened, she reported it to the head of the school but she was advised to avoid it. The teacher mailed to school authorities demanding inquiry which again she claims was turned down. She was allegedly advised to ignore this episode considering it to be a professional hazard.

The teacher then filed a complaint at the Howrah Chatterjeehat police station as well as in the cyber crime department. In her complaint, she mentioned the name of the school and she believes that is why the school took steps against her. She also claims she has been suspended for seven days along with show cause notice.

The way the school behaved with her was uncalled for, the teacher said.

On the other hand, the administrator of the school Souryo Sadhan Das claimed that she was show caused, not suspended, and added that following the teacher’s complaint, the school started looking into the matter and she unnecessarily went to the police station.

The teacher is now planning to move court on this issue.

