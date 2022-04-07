Students at Jadavpur University Protest Offline Exams, Authorities Suggest Open-Book Test

The authorities at the Jadavpur University have simplified several rules concerning the examination. Several decisions have already been taken at the meeting of the engineering faculty with the council of engineering. This comes in wake of protests on campus against off-line examinations.

The time limit has been increased by an hour to a total of 4 hours. The fourth-year final semester students will take their exams offline. The faculty council of engineering states that students can now opt to take the exam open book, meaning they are allowed to take books and other research material into the examination hall.

The report for these 3 proposals is being asked to be sent to the department heads by April 7. The final decision regarding the final semester examinations will be informed via the report from the head of the department.

This comes even as the protests continue on campus at Jadavpur University. The students want to take the exams online instead of offline. However, the university authorities have been adamant that the exams have to happen offline. The Jadavpur University Teachers’ association or Juta also made it clear that they too want the exams to be offline.

During the protest, several engineering students surrounded the vice-chancellor for a long time. However, before the pandemic, it was a rule to take the 100-mark test offline. This, however, changed since the pandemic showed signs of decline.

Educationist Pabitra Sarkar said, “Examinations are being conducted in this manner abroad as well." Regardless, there is no official response on this issue from the university authorities.

