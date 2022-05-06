Students Between 16-18 Years to be Trained in Entrepreneurship to Become ‘Zuckerbergs’

Uable has launched the campus ambassador programme which aims to skill students, between 16 to 18 years of age, to become entrepreneurs and build communities that can help them pursue their passion. As part of the programme, teen ambassadors will be chosen to become ‘Zuckerbergs’ and start their own mini social media network. It aims to onboard over 1000 students in India by December this year.

The edtech will also connect these ambassadors with mentors from top startups and help them get priority access to internships or fellowships with these brands in the future, claims the official press release. The programme will enable these students to build a community from scratch, and learn the ropes of product building, marketing, and user engagement among others.

“The programme aims to bring together all teen communities that exist in schools, colleges, neighbourhoods, and other institutions on Uable. These micro-communities within the Uable app can be used to catch up with their friends, and alumni, share content, fight challenges, debates, study together and make memories. It aims to onboard over 1000 students in India by December 2022," the release said.

Through the edtech, students will get a chance to build their influence among their peers, and hone their skills in event management, public speaking, promotion and content creation. The teen ambassadors will be also be able to curate exciting opportunities for teens like internships, projects, mentoring, and many more, it added.

On the launch of the programme, Saurabh Saxena, Founder & CEO, Uable said, “At Uable, we have always believed in giving more power to the teens and building a safe social networking space. Through this program, we aim to identify passionate and influential teens on campuses across the country and provide them with an avenue to hone their skills and be the architects of their own social circles. We want to set teens free from authority and give them space to figure out who they are, and what their interests are. The campus ambassador program is one of the many initiatives that is bringing us one step closer to our mission of showcasing that teens are made for more."

