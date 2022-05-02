Students can Complete Engineering Degrees in 8 Years at NIT Jamshedpur

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jamshedpur, has decided to take a major step by allowing its students to leave their respective courses in the middle and continue at any point before the end of an eight-year period. This decision has been made in light of the fact that many students wish to pursue another professional degree or stop their studies for different reasons.

Now even if students leave their studies in between, there will be no loss to them as they can also return to NIT to finish their engineering, as per the institute. However, it should be mentioned that NIT students can exit from the institute after completing at least two years of studies there.

According to Livehindustan.com, students will be credited ‘Academic Points’ for two years of study in their ‘Virtual Academic Credit Bank’ once they complete their two years at the university. Thereafter, students are free to enroll in any other institute of their choice. Further the students can return back to NIT to finish their course.

Previously, what used to happen was that the whole admission of a student was cancelled if he/she leaves in the middle of three years of engineering studies. This will no longer be the case after the introduction of this system.

During the Senate meeting, it was agreed that this resolution would be enacted. This policy was considered at the 38th meeting of the NIT Senate, presided over by Dr. KK Shukla, and it was accepted for implementation after discussion in the Board of Studies (BOS). Currently, this system is not being implemented all at once, but rather in stages, the report added.

