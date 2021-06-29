Students Claim Errors in BSE Odisha Matric Result, Board Denies

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha announced the annual Matric or class 10 result on June 25 on the basis of internal assessment and preboard results. Several students alleged, “faulty evaluation" of the class 10 mark. Students and guardians, gathered in front of their respective schools to protest against serious discrepancies in results. They demanded a re-evaluation of the scores and claimed that the pre-board practice test marks have not been included in the result.

As reported by Odisha TV, hundreds of students and guardians gheraoed the BSE office in Cuttack. However, the board official has denied all the allegations and told the portal that there are no irregularities in the evaluation of marks of the students in the annual matriculation exam this year. The BSE President, Ramashis Hazra is quoted as saying, “The results have been published as per the moderation policy under the alternative mode of assessment."

He also said that there is no question of re-evaluation as the marks have been awarded as per the guidelines laid down in the alternative mode of assessment formula. Several schools had submitted inflated marks, however, the scores were awarded after processing under the moderation policy, Hazra added. The students have been given marks based on their last four years’ performance and the scores secured in the two previous exams.

This is the first time that the Odisha BSE class 10 result has been declared without conducting the matric exam. In total, 97.89 per cent of the students have passed the class 10 exams. Last year, the passing percentage was 78.76 per cent.

The students who are dissatisfied with their results can appear for an offline examination later. The form filling process for the Odisha BSE class 10 result will begin from July 5.

