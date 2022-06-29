Students Happy With Chemistry Paper on Last Day of JEE Main 2022 Session 1, Math Continue to be 'Lengthy and Tricky'

As the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 last day morning shift exam concluded, students say they were quite happy with the chemistry paper. While the physics exam was moderately easy, the math paper continued to be tough this session. “Numerical section had lengthy calculations while a few questions were reported lengthy and tricky,” said Ramesh Batlish, Head-FIITJEE Noida adding that questions were covered from almost all chapters of Class 11 and 12 CBSE board.

In mathematics, questions were asked from all chapters with emphasis on chapters of conic sections and algebra. Some good questions were asked from chapters like binomial theorem, statistics, mathematical reasoning, probability, matrices, progressions, circle, parabola, ellipse, 3D geometry, definite integrals, area under curves, differential equations.

The physics exam which was of easy to moderate level comprised of questions from kinematics, laws of motions, heat and thermodynamics, electrostatics, magnetism, AC circuits, current electricity, modern physics, ray and wave optics, semiconductors & SHM. “Few numerical based questions were easy. Overall, this section was balanced as per students,” added Batlish.

The easiest of all the sections — chemistry – saw more weightage being given to inorganic and organic chemistry. “Numerical based questions were mostly from physical chemistry which included electrochemistry, mole concept, ionic equilibrium. Questions covered chemistry in everyday life, environmental chemistry, d- block, aldehydes and ketones, alcohols, phenols, biomolecules, chemical bonding, solutions, and atomic structure. Fact based questions from NCERT were easy,” he added.

For the session 1 of the JEE Main, which concludes today, the math question paper has been repeatedly termed as ‘tricky’ by several students. Many have found several calculation parts as ‘lengthy’. The physics and chemistry paper have been comparatively easier.

Like the previous papers, there were a total of 90 questions and the total marks of JEE Main Paper-1 was 300. Each of the sections had 30 MCQs type questions. While four will be awarded to the students for every correct answer, NTA will deduct one mark for every wrong answer. Those questions left unattempted will bear no marking.

