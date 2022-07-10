Students in Madhya Pradesh's College Fined for Reciting Hanuman Chalisa

A private college in Madhya Pradesh has penalised seven students for gathering without permission and reciting Hanuman Chalisa in the campus hostel. A fine of Rs 5,000 was also levied on the seven students.

As per the reports, around 20 students of Management of Vellore Institute of Technology (MVIT) located in Kothri Kalan area, about 60 km from Bhopal, had gathered in a hostel room where they chanted Hanuman Chalisa on July 4. Some other students living in adjoining rooms objected to it and informed the college administration. Subsequently, taking cognizance of the matter, the management acted upon the complaint and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each on seven students who were found to be leading the group. The incident has sparked outrage on social media with users wondering if chanting Hanuman Chalisa in a college hostel is a “criminal offence”.

The college administration defended the action saying, “Students can pray as they please, but no group event is permitted even inside hostel rooms without permission.”

As the incident sparked a controversy, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra jumped into action and defended the students.

Briefing the press on this issue on Friday, Mishra said that he has asked to college (MVIT) administration not to impose fine on students for chanting Hanuman Chalisa.

“Where will students recite Hanuman Chalisa if not in Hindustan?” Mishra said. “We have asked the college there will be no fine. They should make students understand the issue. I have also told the District Collector to conduct an inquiry on this matter,” Mishra added.

The college administration has also sought an explanation from students leading the gathering on this matter. The administration also said some students had sought permission for the same but they were denied.

