Students Need Parental Consent to Take CA Exams, No Entry for Those With High Temperature

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has asked CA aspirants to get their parental consent to appear for exams. The ICAI will hold CA exams for foundation, inter, and final year students in December amid COVID-19 protocols. As per the guidelines issued by ICAI, candidates having fever and “suspected COVID-19 cases" will not be allowed to take exams.

“Candidates have to give their consent to follow the various guidelines issued by the Governmental authorities as also the ICAI by way of an undertaking. They shall also undertake that they are appearing in this examination with the full consent and permission of their parents/ guardian," said ICAI in an official notice.

The council also said that students who have body temperatures higher than the prescribed limit will not be allowed entry to the exam hall. In case any candidate is considered a “suspected case of COVID-19", they will be asked to exit the exam premises. Further, the staff will also have to be in “no-risk" status in Aarogya Setu App installed in their Mobile.

Candidates will have to mandatory undergo thermal checks at entry points and only those whose body temperature matches the prescribed limit will be allowed to enter the exam hall. “Those candidates/staff who are not coming with the prescribed temperature limit be asked not to enter inside the venue and where such candidates are being refused entry inside the hall, their details shall be entered in the attendance register," the ICAI said.

For the past two years, ICAI has been facing backlash from students as they have been demanding flexibility in exams amid the pandemic including opt-out option, exam delay, online exams among others. For the upcoming exams, ICAI has released a series of instructions to ensure the safety of students during exams. The instructions have been released weeks ahead of the exams.

ICAI has already increased the exam centres to cover additional 192 districts. ICAI claims this has been done to ensure that candidates do not have to travel beyond their district to the extent possible.

The Council has asked authorities to “adequately sanitize" the exam hall, seating area before the exam. Candidates, if so desired, may further sanitize the seating area with their own hand sanitisers. Candidates will be allowed to carry their own face shield, hand gloves, etc. for additional protection as per their choice. An adequate gap as per norms between two seats shall be maintained.

Candidates are not allowed to take inside the examination hall bags, mobile phones, smartwatches, written material/books, electronic/IT gadgets or equipment capable of being used as communication/ copying devices. Arrangements for informing this provision to candidates and safekeeping of these materials, if any is to be made at the examination Centre. Any infringement of these instructions will entail disciplinary actions against the candidate concerned.

All candidates are advised to bring their own pen, pencil, scale, calculators, water bottle etc. as borrowing, lending, exchange of the same in the examination hall is strictly prohibited.

