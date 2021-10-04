Bhubaneswar Students Creates School Logo Using Waste Materials

Students of the Bhubaneswar government Industrial Training Institute (ITI) have created a logo of Mo School made using waste materials. It is the first commercial logo of government ITI students which they have made from waste parts of cycle and motor vehicles. It has made up of cycle bearing, chain, seat, sprocket, connecting rod, gear, piston, spanner, and spring. As many as 15 students have made this logo in 25 days.

Mo School was earlier called “ଅ"(Odia Alphabet) and now it’s “ଆ"(Odia Alphabet). “We got an order from Mo school to make a logo of Mo school from waste materials. We formed a team and started the work. It took 15 to 20 days to make it," said the ITI trainer Ishat Kumar Swain.

Kalandi Behera, one of the students who created the logo told News18.com, “We have made this logo from waste materials. The scrap material remained unused in our workshop. Thus, we collected them and made this beautiful logo of MO School."

Susmita Bagchi, President of Mo School had asked to make this logo to introduce technical skills among students. The college principal has expressed happiness over the students’ performance. Further, a statue will also be made from scrap which will be placed in different urban parks. The students will get the scope to develop their talents and also be able to earn, the principal said.

“Students will get the scope to excel their creativity. All students are attending the class. But if we can make something with welding skills it will encourage the manufacturers and inspire others. The students are doing the logo successfully," said Jita Mitra Satpathy, principal of Bhubaneswar Govt ITI. It has taken new steps to make students well expert, skilled and self-employed.

