Students Protest Against Teacher for Sending Obscene SMS

A section of students of a government school near here on Friday hit the streets, alleging that a computer teacher has been sending obscene messages during online classes(Representational photo)

The students, particularly girls, squatted in the middle of the road seeking immediate action against the teacher, they said.

A section of students of a government school in Coimbatore on Friday hit the streets, alleging that a computer teacher has been sending obscene messages during online classes, police said.

The teacher was placed under suspension pending enquiry, the police said. The students, particularly girls, squatted in the middle of the road seeking immediate action against the teacher, they said.

Showing the messages, the students and their parents demanded that the teacher be arrested and put behind bars, they said. The students dispersed after the school authorities and police officials assured them of action and asked them to lodge complaints.

first published:December 25, 2021, 13:00 IST