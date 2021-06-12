Students Raise Funds for Food, Stay of 'external Examiners'; Govt Orders Probe

Students of a government medical college here have alleged that they were asked to collect money to arrange for the accommodation and food of ‘external examiners’, prompting the government to direct the authorities to hold a detailed probe. Students pursuing the final year MBBS course at Stanley Medical College levelled the charge in April, following which the Tamil Nadu Dr M G R Medical University filed a report with the government on the matter.

“I received a WhatsApp message just before the final examinations in April, asking us to pay a huge amount for their accommodation and food. Most of us paid", a final year student told.

