Students Seek Proper Decisions from Govt Regarding School Reopening, Moves SC

A Class 12 student from Delhi has filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre and state governments to take a decision on the physical re-opening of schools. The petitioner, Amar Prem Prakash said he is speaking on behalf of the student community, especially the underprivileged children.

The plea has been filed through advocate Prem Prakash Mehrotra. “A holistic and considered decision in regard to reopening of schools will not only end the uncertainty and speculation in this regard but also assuage the sentiment of the student community in the country," the plea said, as reported by news agency IANS.

The petitioner said he is disappointed by the “indecision and vacillation" of the central and state governments when it comes to the reopening of schools. It also stated that the absence of regular school and online education has affected the mental health of the student community. Besides, it has resulted in unfair treatment among the students as some have accessibility to online classes and internet facilities while several do not have.

“Raising this very vital issue regarding the deprivation and ill-effects, both psychological and actual, of school children being kept away from attending their schools physically," the plea added.

Meanwhile, CBSE and CISCE have released new policies for the conducting of the classes 10 and 12 board exams in 2022. Both the central boards will be holding the exams twice. The syllabus will be divided into two parts — the first term to be conducted in November- December and the second in March-April.

CBSE will cover 50 percent syllabus in the first and the remaining in the next term. The duration of the exam will be for 90 minutes for the terms. The first term exam will feature multiple-choice questions (MCQ) and the second term exam will have case-based questions, situation-based questions, etc.

