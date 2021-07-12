Students Seeks Clarity on DU Admissions 2021, Says Conducting CUCET Would be "Hypocritical"

“CUCET is a great alternative for merit-based admissions only if it was announced earlier, but implementing it during the pandemic hastily will lead to adverse repercussions for us," a class 12 student writes an open letter. In her letter, Shirsty Deka demands clarity regarding the Delhi University admission process. The university has shown inclination towards considering CUCET as one of the options to admit students, however, it is not yet officially announced for which subjects would the entrance exam be applicable and whether or not it would replace the merit-based admissions.

The letter further read that as the board exams were cancelled, now conducting the CUCET will mean a large number of students appearing for the physical exams and that this sounds “hypocritical". Besides, the common entrance exam will only increase stress as there is “no clarity regarding the syllabus."

The student also claims that several JEE and NEET students keep general courses as backup options, and they would find it difficult to prepare for both CUCET and JEE/NEET. Only students who will benefit from the CUCET are those who are already preparing for the entrance test and those with good quality internet facilities, adds the letter.

Earlier, a group of academicians had also raised concerns over holding CUCET. Common entrance exams could be pro-upper class and unfavorable to those who studied in regional languages, alleged a DU professor

The student too said that if the exam is announced now, enough time will not be available for preparation, hence, it would be practically not possible to “gather resources in a short period". If the authorities had informed about the exam a year ago, students would be been able to prepare for the exams and would have been mentally and physically ready, it said.

“Most of the students were preparing for the board exams and DU aspirants generally aim for 97 per cent or higher scores. However, since the exams have been cancelled, many students who would not be satisfied with the marks will have to appear for the optional written exam. The letter further stated that admissions must only be started after these written exams are over. “Interviews or personality tests can be conducted if required to put a screening test on the applicants," the students suggested in the open letter.

The education ministry is yet to decide if the CUCET will be held this year, due to the ongoing pandemic. Students are asking for clarity regarding the same.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here