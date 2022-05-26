Students Should Be Inspired by Sindhu's Willpower: TN CM

Students should get inspiration from Sindhu for her willpower and take up examinations with grit, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Wednesday. Stalin visited a class XII student, who is under treatment at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi-Super Specialty Hospital, Omandurar, after she sustained serious injuries in an accident while playing with her friend two years ago.

Recently, she took the class-XII board examination from a stretcher, through the support of the 108 ambulance facility. After coming to know about Sindhu, Stalin visited her at the hospital on Wednesday and praised her for her willpower in taking up the board exam despite the injuries.

“Students should get inspired from Sindhu for her willpower in taking up board examinations despite facing a hurdle (sustaining serious injury)”, Stalin said. The Chief Minister informed her that medical expenses would be borne by the State government. Later, he also gave an allotment order to her father to set up a tea shop on the Omandurar hospital premises, the release said.

