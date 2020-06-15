Students Switching Over From Private to Govt Schools in Haryana Need Not Wait For School Leaving Certificate

Students seeking admission in government schools in Haryana will not require a 'school leaving certificate' now, according to an order issued by state School Education Department. Many students studying in private schools are seeking admission in government schools, an official spokesperson of the department said on Monday.

In a set of instructions issued by the department, it is mentioned that private school students can get admission in government schools even if they do not have a 'school leaving certificate'.

The School Education Department has decided that all such students who wish to get admission in government schools should be admitted immediately.

"The government school should inform the students' previous school in writing and urge that school to issue a 'school leaving certificate' online within 15 days. It should also be mentioned that if the certificate is not received from that school within 15 days, then it will automatically be deemed to have been issued," the spokesperson said in a statement.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government does not want that any student's education is affected, he said.

In compliance with the Right to Education Act, 2009, the students are within their rights to take admission in the school of their choice.

He said the department has written to all the district education officers, district elementary education officers, block education officers and heads or incharge of government schools of the state for strict compliance of the order.