Students to Spread Awareness on Safe Investment Practices as UGC, Ministry of Corporate Affairs Launch Campaign

University Grant Commission (UGC) has urged the universities and colleges to participate in Niveshak Evam Vittiya Saksharta Abhiyan (NEVSA) organised by Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) under the ministry of corporate affairs. The three-month IEPFA-NEVSA campaign aims to utilise the student community to spread investor awareness messages.

The campaign will be conducted in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and will also involve NSS. The commission has shared that the students will act as a medium of change and propagate investor awareness messages. The official statement reads, “The campaign aims at involving the students to help them in building a foundation for sound financial behaviour, and encourage their use of the money. The students will learn to act as a catalyst for creating awareness."

Also read| UGC Asks Colleges to Reduce Plastic Use, Seeks Action Taken Report

“As per the National Strategy for Financial Education, Governments have recognized that financial education should start at school and that people should be educated about financial matters as: early as possible in their lives," UGC added in the notice.

The commission has also attached a plan of action for the campaign according to which it will involve 500 institutions including high schools, colleges, institutions across 500 cities in semi-urban and urban areas selected by the Education Ministry. The IEPFA was likely to launch a three-month financial literacy and investor education campaign from April 2021, however, it has been delayed as schools, colleges, and institutes were closed due to the second wave of Covid-19. The MOE and IEPFA will create a portal for the campaign.

Also read| UGC Asks Colleges to Organise Student Trips to Indian Locations to Promote Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat

As per the official statement, the students of selected schools, colleges, institutes as well as universities can register themselves online to act as a medium of transformational change in investor and financial behaviour.

The colleges with the maximum number of registration and students will be given cash prizes trophies to encourage the participation of institutes. Also, the winners of the slogan competition, drawing competition, debate competition, and posters competition will be given prizes in the national event of Investors’ Day organised by IEPFA in the future.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.