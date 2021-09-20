Students Unable to Pay Fees Must be Allowed to Write Exam: Jammu & Kashmir Panel to Schools

The Fee Fixation and Regulatory Committee (FFRC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday directed a leading private school to allow its students to take exams even if their parents have not paid the tuition fees.

“What is important is the education of (the) child. The issue of tuition fee will be resolved, which the parent has to pay. Non-payment of tuition fee cannot be the reason for stopping students from taking examinations,” the FFRC said in an order to Delhi Public School Budgam.

Acting on a complaint filed by a parent after his daughter was not allowed to appear in online examination, the committee noted that the approach of the school is prima facie in violation of the latest Supreme Court judgement. ”School management to ensure that the student takes the examination and report compliance during the course of the day, failing which action in accordance with law will be taken,” it added.

The committee, which is headed by a retired High Court judge, will take up the matter again on Tuesday.

