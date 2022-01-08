Students Wait For Clarity On UP Board Exams 2022 Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

The students are waiting for the release of the datesheet for the Uttar Pradesh Board examinations 2022. However, there is no information about the exam schedule. The UP Board exams will be conducted after the state assembly elections, according to the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council (UPMSP).

The students have been advised to check the official website of the UPMSP (www.upmsp.edu.in) to find updates about the board exam dates.

The schedule for UP Assembly elections 2022 has not yet been announced. At the same time, the Covid-19 cases are increasing in the state. Amid the rising concerns over the threat of Omicron variant, it is not yet clear whether the board exams will be held this year.

Seeing the increasing number of coronavirus infections in the state, restrictions have been imposed in different cities across the state. In all cities, with more than 1000 cases, night curfew has been imposed along with other restrictions. Additionally, schools, colleges and other educational institutions are closed as well. If the numbers keep rising a mini lockdown could be imposed in the state soon.

UP Board Class 10 and 12 Pre Board Exam is scheduled to be held in February 2022. However, the final decision will only be taken considering the Covid-19 situation in the state.

If it is impossible to conduct offline examinations then perhaps this year also the UP Board Examination may get cancelled.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.