Students will Respond to Roll Call with ‘Jai Hind’, says MP Minister

Soon, in several schools in Madhya Pradesh, students will respond to roll-calls or attendance by saying ‘Jai Hind’ instead of present or yes. This new system is introduced by Madhya Pradesh Forest Minister Vijay Shah. Often in the limelight for his statements, Shah said that he will introduce a new system in schools in districts where he is the in-charge.

This is being done to instill a sense of nationalism along with the students, said the minister who in the past too had given similar calls for schools. The new rule will be formally announced from August 15, he said.

In an exclusive chat with News18, Shah on Tuesday said that he is implementing a new system in schools in Narsinghpur and Satna districts where he is in charge minister.

Giving a call for the same in the year 2017 in Satna district, the minister who had in charge of School Education had ordered to implement in MP schools from the fresh academic session in 2018 but the same could not get materialize.

In order to conserve the memories of martyrs and teaching the young ones a lesson of martyrdom, publicity material will be placed inside the schools in these districts, he said.

Seen as a maverick in political circles, Shah isn’t too happy with the non-implementation of his earlier orders in other departments. In the past, Shah has handled departments like School Education, Tribal Affairs, and Food and Civil Supplies in the past and had issued several key orders.

He also served boards and corporations and feels his previous orders weren’t implemented in letter and spirit.

Now he has decided to seek information on the implementation of his earlier orders from various departments. Where there he finds non-implementation, he will write to the minister concerned and will urge implementation, said Shah.

Apparently attempting to establish local governance in his districts, the minister is planning to implement his old decisions. It will be, however, interesting to note how his own government and the opposition respond to his moves.

— Inputs Anurag Shrivastava

