Students with High Temperature, Covid-19 Symptoms Will be Allowed to Take NEET Exam: Odisha Govt

After making arrangements for smooth conduct of the NEET examination, the Odisha government on Saturday made it clear that the candidates having high temperature and certain symptoms of COVID, but not tested positive, will be allowed to take the test. This was decided at a review meeting here attended by District Magistrate of Khurda of which Bhubaneswar is a part, senior health department officials and NEET state nodal officer Polly Patnaik.

"Yes, the candidates having more than normal body temperature and symptoms of COVID, but not tested positive, will be allowed to appear the examination," Khurda DM SK Mohanty told.