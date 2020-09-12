CHANGE LANGUAGE
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read
Students with High Temperature, Covid-19 Symptoms Will be Allowed to Take NEET Exam: Odisha Govt
The Odisha government on Saturday made it clear that the candidates having high temperature and certain symptoms of COVID, but not tested positive, will be allowed to take the test.
For Representation. Students arrive at a JEE exam centre. (Image: News18)
After making arrangements for smooth conduct of the NEET examination, the Odisha government on Saturday made it clear that the candidates having high temperature and certain symptoms of COVID, but not tested positive, will be allowed to take the test. This was decided at a review meeting here attended by District Magistrate of Khurda of which Bhubaneswar is a part, senior health department officials and NEET state nodal officer Polly Patnaik.
"Yes, the candidates having more than normal body temperature and symptoms of COVID, but not tested positive, will be allowed to appear the examination," Khurda DM SK Mohanty told.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Unseen Video of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty Smoking 'Rolled Cigarettes' Goes Viral
- Virat Kohli Was a 'Brat' Like Me, His Transformation is Commendable: Shoaib Akhtar
- 'Learnt to Be Atmanirbhar': Visually Impaired Man Sells Homemade Snacks After Losing Job in Pandemic
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 India Pre-Orders Begin September 14, Pricing Starts at Rs 1,49,999
- OnePlus Watch Could Arrive With a Circular Dial Design Possibly With WearOS