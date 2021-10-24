Study Design from IITs, Here's All You Need to Know

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will conduct the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) and Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2022 on January 23 for admissions to designing courses at the IITs.

IIT Bombay has extended the last date for online registration for both UCEED and CEED 2022 with a regular fee up till Sunday, October 31 while the last date for online registration with a late fee is Friday, November 5. The applications forms are available at the official websites — ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in.

While UCEED is conducted for BDes courses across institutes such as IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, and Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing, Jabalpur (IIITDMJ), CEED is held for admissions to MDes (Master of Design) and PhD programmes.

The UCEED or CEED 2022 results will be declared on March 10 and 8 respectively. The score is valid for one year from the date of declaration of the result.

UCEED, CEED 2022: Documents required to apply

— Scanned copy of passport size photograph

— Scanned image of candidate’s signature

— Birth certificate

— Passport

— SSC certificate

— Certificate of the qualifying exam

— Caste certificate, if any

— Degree/diploma certificate for CEED 2022 applicants

— Medical certificate for CEED 2022 applicants

— Experience certificates for CEED 2022 applicants

UCEED, CEED 2022: Steps to apply

Step 1- Visit the official websites of UCEED and CEED

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3 - Fill the form with the required credentials. Upload the documents

Step 4 - Pay the application fee

Step 5 - Download the completed application form for further use

UCEED, CEED 2022: Application fees

The registration fee for UCEED 2022 is Rs 3500, while for SC, ST, PwD, and female candidates, it is Rs 1750.

The registration fee for CEED 2022 is Rs 3200, while for SC, ST, PwD, and female candidates, it is Rs 1600.

CEED 2022: Exam pattern

It is a three-hour exam that will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode. The question paper will be divided into two parts. While part A will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from general awareness, part B will have questions about designing and will have both writing and drawing-based questions. The paper will be in English medium only. Part A will have 41 questions while part B will have 5. Each part will carry 100 marks.

UCEED 2022: Exam pattern

Like CEED, UCEED 2022 will also be conducted in the CBT mode and will have two sections — part A and B. the first part will further be divided into three sections featuring numerical answer type questions and multiple select questions (MCQs). The exam will consist of a total of 300 marks and there will be no negative marking.

