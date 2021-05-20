Study Guide for Digital Marketing: Here's How to Find The Right Course

Why are Flipkart and Amazon more dominant than well-established retailers Why are Facebook and Google two of the most valuable companies in the world today? How did P&G become a marketing powerhouse in the age of clutter and intense competition? These firms have one theme in common: they effectively leverage digital platforms to dominate an ever-evolving competitive landscape.

The world has turned digital and mobile. Its shift has been accelerated further by the pandemic. Businesses today have no option but to adopt digital tools to communicate and engage with customers, deliver new products and services, and adopt new business models that were not possible before.

Businesses need employees with digital thinking. Digital is not a buzzword in education anymore. It is a necessary and critical dimension of every graduate’s toolkit.

What is Digital Marketing?

Digital marketing is where marketing meets the Internet and digital media. It involves applying digital media to design and deliver marketing and communication strategies. It includes online advertising and social media engagement. It involves social listening and monitoring, and more importantly analytics-driven decision making.

What entails a good ‘Digital Marketing’ programme?

If you are looking to pursue a course in digital marketing. The first thing to know is what is not a good programme. A program that focuses exclusively on digital tools is a not a good option. It’s a dynamic domain. Tools and platforms change. The fundamentals of good marketing are invariable. To become a good digital marketer means getting trained in six critical dimensions including consumer behavior, fundamentals of search, social media engagement, e-commerce, content marketing, marketing analytics and ROI.

What are the careers possible after digital marketing education?

Digital marketing education opens up exciting and well-paid opportunities. These jobs can be found directly at companies in various industries or in large and small agencies that work on behalf of companies. The top five roles that are most often advertised in this domain are:

— Digital media strategist/Planner (15-20LPA)

— Content marketer (10-12 LPA)

— Ecommerce specialist (12-15 LPA)

— Social media marketer (10-12 LPA)

— Search specialist (SEO + SEM) (7-10 LPA)

The compensation may vary depending on the size of the organization and other industry-specific factors.

What are the top Digital Marketing Programs in India?

A plethora of institutes currently offer digital marketing programmes. They range from B schools to EdTech firms, however, only a few programs are designed well and deliver with great faculty and industry engagement. Some of such courses including a six-month course on digital marketing by ISB, SP Jain’s global digital marketing, MICA’s digital marketing certificate, Simplilearn’s digital marketing certificate among many others.

— Written by Dr Pradeep Racherla – Visiting Professor at SP Jain School of Global Management

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here