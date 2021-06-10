Sub-Inspector Turns Roadside Walls Into Blackboard, Ensures Classes for Students in Telangana's Tribal Areas

The walls of Telanaga’s Triyani Mandal village have been converted into textbooks. Sub-inspector Rama Rao, who hails from the remote area, had come up with the idea of paining the roadside walls with study material and ensure classes for students who do not have access to online classes.

The tribal areas have low connectivity which hinders online learning for children residing these areas. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the schools in the region are shut down and classes are being imparted online.

As part of the initiative, senior students are engaged to teach the younger students by converting walls into blackboards. For this, the SI chose main roads and began encouraging students to proceed for learning through wall writing.

Rao sought help from the village heads or Patwari and local elders. The idea is currently being implemented in 30 tribal areas or remote areas including Mangi, Kolamguda, Hostelguda, Rompelli, Mesramguda, Pangidimadhara, Mondiguda, Thalandi, and others.

The police officer said that the plan was to ensure classes and teaching for the students in remote areas who are away from online classes due to connectivity issues and the non-availability of smart devices including smartphones or laptops.

Rao claims that classes are being held from morning to evening. The purpose of these classes are to ensure that students do not forget alphabets, numbers, and basics during the lockdown, he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here