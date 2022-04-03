Subjective or Objective? Mumbai Schools Divided Over Paper Pattern for Final Exams

After moving online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools in Mumbai resumed offline classes in March this year. Now classes 1 to 8 will be having their offline exams but schools are divided over whether to follow the same question paper pattern which was in use before the pandemic, reported a leading news daily.

Schools have observed that after learning through online mode for a long period, students may not have the confidence to write subjective-type long answers. Due to this, some have opted for objective-type multiple choice questions for the final exams.

As per the current pattern, primary students are required to give weekly tests while students in classes 5 to 8 have to study the whole syllabus for the final exams. Sharing its decision to opt objective-type questions for final exams, the principal of a Mulund School said that it will boost students’ confidence and relax them. The principal added that students had needed a lot of practice to get used to the objective questions.

Another principal said that they will be going for multiple-choice questions for the final exams. The principal said that they have kept the second-semester exam in offline mode and covered the whole syllabus for it. However, some schools have decided to stick to the pre-COVID-19 paper pattern. They claimed that they had started preparing students for written exams early this year.

Schools have noted that students lack the confidence to write lengthy questions despite practice writing and revision. Students have also enquired if they will get extra time to write exams like class 10 and 12 students. Parents also had urged the schools in PTA meetings to give weightage to objective questions and avoid questions outside syllabus.

