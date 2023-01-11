Success Story: Bihar-based Carpenter's Son Cracks UPSC ISS Exam, Secures AIR 27

Despite having a tough childhood, Jaiprakash Sah secured the 27th position at the All India level in the Indian Statistical Service (ISS) examination held under UPSC. Hailing from a poor family, his mother took care of her son by grazing goats in the fields while his father works as a carpenter. However, Kanhaiya Sah never let his son’s spirits break.

A resident of ward-6 of Jokatiya Panchayat of Majhaulia block, Jaiprakash is 26 years old and has passed the ISS exam under UPSC, which is considered as one of the toughest exams in the country. A total of 29 candidates were selected from all over India in ISS, in which Jaiprakash secured the 27th position. After two years of training, he will be given charge of one or the other ministry, he said.

In 2012, after passing the matriculation examination from the village itself, Jaiprakash took admission in Patna Science College. After completing his studies from there, he completed MAC from Delhi University. Till this time he took financial help from his father. But after completing his MAC degree, he started freelancing for a company and took out his expenses along with his studies.

The inspiring thing is that he kept only one target from the beginning. After appearing for the ISS exam three times, he finally cracked it. He did not go to his home for the last four years, as he had decided that he would go to the village only after becoming a government officer. Now not just the family, but the whole village is celebrating his success.

His father, Kanhaiya Sah, is a small-scale carpenter by profession, who mostly works as a laborer living in other states. Presently he is working as a laborer in Nainital, Uttarakhand. Jaiprakash’s mother Gayatri Devi is a housewife, who also grazes goats in the fields and takes care of the family to reduce the burden of her husband for the upkeep of the family. Jaiprakash has two younger brothers, who stay in the village and do their studies.

