Success Story: Grocery Shopkeeper's Daughter Becomes IAS Officer, Cracked UPSC CSE Thrice

When children from poor families become officers, they become an inspiration to many more children. IAS officer Shweta Agarwal is one of those whose success story will encourage people to give their best. The daughter of a grocery seller cracked the UPSC Civil Services exam on the strength of her hard work and became an IAS officer.

Shweta Agarwal secured 19th rank in UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2015. Let us know her story and how she succeeded in the same:

Early education and family

Shweta Agarwal completed her schooling from St. Joseph’s Convent Bandel School. After this, she obtained a graduation degree in Economics from St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata. Her father is a grocery shop shopkeeper.

Read | Success Story: Meet 23-year-old Simi Karan Who Cracked IIT, UPSC in Same Year

Cracked UPSC exam twice

Shweta Agarwal cracked the UPSC Civil Services exam twice. But she had to become an IAS officer. Eventually, her dream of becoming an IAS was fulfilled and she got the Bengal cadre. During her first attempt, she secured 497th rank and got into IRS service. Again in 2015, Shweta was selected and this time she secured rank 141. But yet again she did not get the IAS post. Finally, in the year 2016, her dream came true and she became an IAS officer with All India 19th rank.

Read | Meet Apoorva Yadav, Who Studied in Hindi Medium, Left Job in America to Clear UPPCS

Family wanted a boy

According to reports, there was no enthusiasm in the family at the time of Shweta’s birth. The family wanted a son and not a girl child. Although Shweta’s parents had decided that they would teach their daughter a lot. Shweta definitely made her parents proud after achieving her goal.

Read all the Latest Education News here