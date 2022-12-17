Success Story: IAS Kunal Yadav was Selected for 8 Government Jobs, Prepared for UPSC While Working

Thousands of candidates appear for competitive exams to get government jobs. Generally, candidates feel that it is necessary to prepare at least for a year to successfully pass an exam for a government job. IAS Kunal Yadav however is an exception as apart from the job, he also prepared for the UPSC exam and succeeded in it.

He got selected for 8 government jobs by succeeding in consecutive competitive exams. At last, he has chosen his desired government job. Let us know his success story.

Kunal Yadav has proved through his success that there are no obstacles in front of dreams. He is an inspiration to all the candidates who want to prepare for the UPSC exam along with having a full-time job.

A resident of Shaktinagar, Rewari, Kunal was very sharp in his studies from the beginning. He topped the district in the non-medical category in the class 12 board examination from Jain Public School. After this, Kunal completed his B.Sc from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi. He studied chemistry in the non-medical stream.

IAS Kunal Yadav started preparing for administrative services after graduation in 2015. In 2015, he cleared the SSC CGL exam for the first time. But he didn’t like this job and hence didn’t want to join. Later he applied for the post of PO in State Bank of India and got selected in that too.

IAS Kunal Yadav secured 185th rank in the second attempt of the UPSC exam 2020. After IAS training, in 2021, he was appointed as Inspector in Income Tax Department, Delhi. IAS Kunal Yadav is an example that UPSC exam preparation can be done along with employment. He himself claimed that he used to study for 10-12 hours daily.

