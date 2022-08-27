Success Story: Kanika Rathi Became IAS in 6 Years, Left Job of Union Ministry

Kanika Rathi, a resident of Bahadurgarh, Haryana, has made the entire village proud by succeeding in the UPSC exam. She has fulfilled her childhood dream by securing 64th rank in the Civil Services Examination. Kanika left the government job to prepare for the UPSC exam and she gives full credit of her success to her parents and family.

IAS Kanika Rathi’s father is an Engineer. His uncle Dr. Anil Rathi is a senior doctor in the medical department of Jhajjar. At the same time, her mother Neelam Tripathi is a teacher. Kanika Rathi has been very meritorious since her school days. She completed her B.Sc degree in Mathematics from Kirori Mal College, Delhi after passing class 12th from Bal Bharti School in Bahadurgarh. She has also done PG in Liberal Studies from Ashoka University.

IAS Kanika Rathi started preparing for UPSC exam in the year 2015. She started preparing for the UPSC exam at a coaching center located at Karol Bagh in Delhi. After failing in the years 2016 and 2017, she started preparing for government job.

In the year 2019, Kanika Rathi got a job in the Ministry of Home Affairs. After doing a government job in Patna’s IB department for some time, she resigned after consulting her parents. She gave her UPSC interview on 30 April 2022 and its result came on 30 May 2022. Her happiness knew no bounds after seeing 64th rank in UPSC exam. Eventually she passed the exam in the fourth attempt and became an IAS.

IAS Kanika Rathi is also very fond of gardening and painting. She used to study for 5-6 hours a day and consider revision as the basis of success. She went to coaching for a year, but after that she gave preference to self-study. For studies, she also took the help of tutorials on YouTube.

