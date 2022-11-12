Success Story: Meet IFS Ruchira Kamboj, India's First Woman Ambassador to the UN

The first woman ambassador of India to the United Nations, IFS officer Ruchira Kamboj was the topper of the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 1987. The 58-year-old took over as the permanent representative to UN from India on August 1, 2022, replacing TS Tirumurti. She was also the topper of the foreign service batch. Her first joining was in Paris. During 1989-91, she was appointed as the third secretary in the Indian Embassy in France.

After starting her diplomatic career from Paris, Kamboj worked as an additional secretary in the Europe west division of the Ministry of External Affairs from 1991-96. She served as the first secretary in Mauritius and at the Indian High Commission in Port Louis from 1996-99.

Born on May 3, 1964, she is the first woman envoy of India to the United Nations. An inspiration to all Indian women, Kamboj topped the women’s category in the civil services examination held in 1987. She has also been India’s first woman ambassador to Bhutan. She has also served as Indian High Commissioner to South Africa and Permanent Representative of India to UNESCO. From 2002 to 2005, she worked as a counselor in the Permanent Mission of India to the UN.

Kamboj’s late father was an officer in the Indian Army while her mother is a Sanskrit professor and writer at Delhi University (retired). Her husband, Diwakar Kamboj is a businessman. They have daughter named Sara.

There has always been an atmosphere of education at Ruchira Kamboj’s house. Due to her father being in the army, her schooling took place in different parts of the country. Ruchira Kamboj has studied in schools in Delhi, Vadodara and Jammu. She also studied at Wynberg Allen School in Mussoorie. She completed her higher education from Delhi University, and also obtained a degree from the London School of Economics. She has strong command over Hindi, English and French languages.

